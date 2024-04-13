TDP gears up for Chandrababu Naidu’s tour in Vizianagaram and Srikakulam districts on April 15 and 16

April 13, 2024 06:28 pm | Updated 06:28 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM/SRIKAKULAM

The Telugu Desam Party(TDP) leaders and activists are gearing up to make the public meetings to be addressed by former Chief Minister and TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu in Rajam, Palasa, Vizianagaram and Nellimarla constituencies on April 15 and 16, a success. His tour in the region assumed significance as he is coming to the districts after the announcement of election schedule.

He will participate in the roadshow at Rajam at around 3 p.m. on April 15 for the victory of TDP MLA nominee Kondru Muralimohan and Vizianagaram MP candidate Kalisetti Appala Naidu. Later, he will move to Palasa to campaign for TDP nominee Gouthu Sireesha and TDP Srikakulam MP candidate Kinjarapu Rammoahn Naidu. On the next day, he will participate in roadshows in Nellimarla and Vizianagaram.

Speaking to the media at Rajam, Mr. Muralimohan said that people were eagerly waiting for Mr. Naidu’s tour as they were unhappy with the misdeeds of the YSRCP government in the last four years. He said that the roadshow was an opportunity for the TDP to show its strength at Rajam which could not witness any progress although the YSRCP won the seat in 2014 and 2019.

