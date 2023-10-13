TDP demands shifting of Naidu to AIIMS for better treatment

October 13, 2023 09:45 pm | Updated 09:45 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) has said that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and his government will be held responsible should there be any risk to the life of N. Chandrababu Naidu in the Rajamahendravaram Central Prison.

Senior party leaders led by State president K. Atchannaidu met on October 13 (Friday) and discussed the health condition of Mr. Naidu.

Later, addressing the media, Mr. Atchannaidu said the State government was deliberately hiding facts relating to Mr. Naidu’s health.

“Mr. Naidu is suffering from dehydration and some skin allergies. He should be shifted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), or to a private hospital for better treatment. The government doctors have reportedly prescribed steroids, the use of which can be risky,” he said.

Mr. Naidu was lodged in jail for more than 34 days for a crime he did not commit. The TDP rank and file was worried about his health. The government was not providing him any facilities, Mr. Atchannaidu alleged.

“Mr. Naidu has lost 5 kg in one month. Usually, weight loss will be one kg in a month. It can impact the functioning of other organs. The TDP workers and people are worried,” he said.

At a separate press conference, party spokesperson K. Pattabhiram said the TDP would take legal recourse to shift Mr. Naidu either to a super speciality hospital or a government hospital where all medical facilities were available.

“The medical treatment being provided to him inside the jail is not at all satisfactory,” Mr. Pattabhiram said, and demanded that the team of doctors that had been serving Mr. Naidu for decades should be allowed to treat him inside the prison as well until he was shifted to a super-speciality hospital or a government hospital. “The TDP has also decided to approach the court on this,” he added.

Letter to Modi

Meanwhile, the TDP wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging him to ensure that Mr. Naidu received best medical attention.

Party MP K. Rammohan Naidu and Rajya Sabha member Kanakamedala Ravindra Kumar, in a letter to the Prime Minister, said that Mr. Naidu was not only a respected political figure but also a national asset.

“His health and well-being must be protected at all costs. It is imperative that his dignity and rights are safeguarded, irrespective of the political affiliations, in the spirit of justice and democracy,” they said.

There were troubling reports regarding the condition of Mr. Naidu’s in judicial custody and the allegations of political revenge by the YSRCP government, they said.

