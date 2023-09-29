Stage set for JSP chief Pawan Kalyan’s Varahi Yatra from October 1

September 29, 2023 08:52 pm | Updated 08:53 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Jana Sena Party (JSP) president Pawan Kalyan is all set to begin the fourth leg of his Varahi Yatra with a public meeting at Avanigadda on October 1.

It is going to be a five-day campaign during which Mr. Kalyan will also be touring Kaikalur, Machilipatnam and Pedana constituencies in the undivided Krishna district.

Joint strategy with TDP

This is the first time that the JSP chief is reaching out to the public after he announced the forging of his party’s alliance with the TDP. Both the parties are in the process of finalising a strategy required to confront the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) in the 2024 elections.

Mr. Kalyan and TDP national general secretary N. Lokesh have not met even once after the former expressed his resolve to join hands with the TDP, mainly because of Mr. Lokesh’s preoccupation with the slew of corruption cases in which he and his father N. Chandrababu Naidu are entangled.

The JSP and TDP are facing a situation where they have to intensify their campaign against the YSRCP by duly factoring in the prospect of Mr. Lokesh’s arrest in one case or the other. Accordingly, they are expected to firm up their plans sooner than later by initially setting up a coordination committee.

As far as the JSP is concerned, Mr. Kalyan has reportedly indicated how his party should go about supporting the TDP in its programmes.

Whether his latest yatra will be a smooth affair remains to be seen against the backdrop of the restrictions imposed by the police on all the previous occasions, especially the crackdown on him and his party cadres in Visakhapatnam.

