Seven from State chosen for Padma Shri awards 

January 25, 2023 10:46 pm | Updated 10:46 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra

Seven persons from Andhra Pradesh have been chosen for the prestigious Padma Shri awards by the Central government on Wednesday for valuable contributions to the respective fields. 

Three of them are from the arts category. They are noted music director M.M. Keeravani, Harikatha exponent Kota Satchidananda Sastry, and C.V. Raju. 

Ganesh Nagappa Krishnarajanagara and Abbareddy Nageswara Rao from science and engineering category, Sankurathri Chandrasekhar (social work) and Prakash Chandra Sood (literature and education) are the other awardees.

