Security beefed up at Gannavaram Airport as Telugu Desam Party chief Chandrababu Naidu gets interim bail

October 31, 2023 12:12 pm | Updated 12:47 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Police tightened security at Gannavaram International Airport as the Andhra Pradesh High Court granted interim bail to Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president and former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on October 31.

Mr. Naidu was in Rajahmundry Central Jail for the last 52 days in skill development scam. Speaking to The Hindu, Krishna district Superintendent of Police Palle Joshua said additional forces were mobilised at the Gannavaram Airport, if Mr. Naidu arrives at the airport after being released from the central jail.

“If the former Chief Minister takes road route, security would be arranged on the National Highway in Krishna district,” Mr. Joshua said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.