Patriotic fervour marks Republic Day celebrations at SCR and NDRF battalion

January 27, 2024 04:27 am | Updated 04:27 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

South Central Railway (SCR) Vijayawada Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Narendra A. Patil unfurled the national flag at the 75th Republic Day celebrations held at Railway Mini Stadium here on January 26 (Friday).

The DRM, along with Senior Divisional Security Commissioner Valleswara B. Thokala, inspected the guard of honour given by of Railway Protection Force (RPF), Scouts and Guides.

Mr. Patil conveyed the Republic Day greetings to railway employees and their families. He read out the General Manager’s message and highlighted the achievements of the Vijayawada division during the current financial year.

RPF battalions, Scouts and Guides, students of Jack and Jill School and SKCV Children’s Trust performed cultural programmes. Additional DRMs D. Srinivas Rao and M. Srikanth, members of SCR Women’s Welfare Organisation, officers of various branches participated in the celebrations.

Meanwhile, NTR Police Commissioner Kanthi Rana Tata participated in the Republic Day celebrations at the Police Commissionerate. Deputy Commissioners of Police Vishal Gunni, Ajita Vajendla, M. Sathi Babu, K. Chakravarthy and other officers were also present.

National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) 10th Battalion Commandant Zahid Khan unfurled the national flag and inspected the guard of honour at the Battalion Headquarter Guard location at Kondapavuluru village in Krishna district.

The Commandant read out the names of officers and NDRF personnel who have been awarded with the President’s Police Medal for distinguished service, Police Medal for meritorious service and gallantry awards.

Later, he distributed sweets to the officers, jawans and children. Children took part in cultural shows. Sports events were conducted for the children of NDRF personnel, said Women Welfare Association president of the unit Aisha Khan.

