Lokesh dares CM for fresh lab tests on J-brands

Nara Lokesh and TDP MLAs and MLCs staging a protest outside the Legislature Complex on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: K.V.S. GIRI

March 23, 2022 21:59 IST

Telugu Desam Party national general secretary Nara Lokesh on Wednesday dared the State government for taking fresh samples from the government liquor shops for testing in a Central government approved laboratory.

Mr. Lokesh asserted that his party would still stand by the reports given by SGS India Lab which was an international and GoI-approved laboratory. Whereas, the State government manipulated reports taken from local labs under the supervision of CM’s adviser Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, he alleged.

Mr. Lokesh visited the Unguturu police station and sat on dharna there in protest against “the unlawful arrest” of the Telugu Desam Party legislators.

Speaking to reporters, he said, “60% of hazardous liquor brands were introduced in the State only after the YSRCP came to power.” Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy talked about the introduction of these brands in April and May, 2019. By this time, the YSRCP Government was in power. Why did the government not take any action if the previous TDP regime brought in the fatal liquor brands. It was true some of the brands that came during the TDP regime turned out to be hazardous now. It was solely because Mr. Jagan’s coterie took over those distilleries and started adulterating those quality brands as well, he alleged.

Mr. Lokesh challenged the Chief Minister to come and accompany the TDP delegation to any Government liquor shop to take samples. These samples should be tested for toxic chemicals in a reliable lab. Those reports should be put up for debate in the Assembly and the Council. Mr. Jagan’s policy appeared to be lies and betrayals as was evident from his approach towards phased prohibition, Y.S. Vivekananda Reddy murder, sand, mining, ganja and so on, he added.