Jagan seeks Bharat Ratna on SPB

28 September 2020 21:23 IST

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister writes letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, requesting the latter to confer ‘Bharat Ratna’ on legendary playback singer S.P. Balasubrahmanyam as a tribute for his outstanding contribution to the music and arts.

Letter to Modi

“It will be a befitting tribute to the singer’s remarkable work spanning over five decades,” the Chief Minister observed.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said Andhra Pradesh is fortunate to be the birthplace of the music maestro who left for the heavenly abode on September 25.

“Balasubrahmanyam’s achievements go beyond the music. With his unparalleled talent, he took many compositions to different levels. He sang over 40,000 songs in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi and had won six national awards and 25 Nandi awards of the Government of Andhra Pradesh, part from numerous other awards from Tamil Nadu and Karnataka governments,” said Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Balasubrahmanyam received Padma Shri in 2001 and Padma Bhushan in 2011.

“Stalwarts such as Lata Mangeshkar, Bhupen Hazarika, M.S. Subbulakshmi, Ustad Bismillah Khan and Pandit Bhimsen Joshi were conferred with Bharat Ratna. I appeal to you to confer the country’s highest civilian honour on Balasubrahmanyam,” the Chief Minister said in the letter.