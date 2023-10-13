Chandrababu Naidu has gained weight and there is no change in his medication, says Prisons DIG 

October 13, 2023 08:44 pm | Updated 08:44 pm IST - RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

Prisons and Correctional Services Department Deputy Inspector General (Rajamahendravaram) M. Ravi Kiran on October 13 (Friday) said there was no change in the regular medication of former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu as his health condition was stable.

In a joint press conference along with East Godavari Superintendent of Police P. Jagadeesh here, Mr. Ravi Kiran said, “Mr. Naidu has been allowed to carry the medicines prescribed by his family doctor since his admission to the central prison. On October 12, he complained of rashes, for which a team of doctors treated him and recommended no change in his medicines.”

“As on October 13, Mr. Naidu’s weight is 67 kg as against 66 kg recorded at the time of his admission on September 11. The intake of water has also been increased after he suffered dehydration a few days ago,” Mr. Ravi Kiran said.

On air conditioner facility for Mr. Naidu in the prison given his state of health, Mr. Ravi Kiran said there was no such provision as per the prison manual.

“Every day, the prison doctors are registering the health status of Mr. Naidu for three times. A decision has been taken to release a daily health b ulletin of Mr. Naidu from October 14,” Mr. Ravi Kiran said.

On security cover for Mr. Naidu, the DIG said an eight-member security cover in three layers was in place, and there was no lapse in it.

On the release of footage of Mr. Naidu’s admission to prison on September 13, he said the department ordered a probe into the violation of the prison manual.

Mr. Jagadeesh said the district police were coordinating the security cover of Mr. Naidu.

