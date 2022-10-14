A.P. police to take Interpol’s help to arrest loan app organisers abroad

DGP K. V. Rajendranath Reddy showing the book designed for investigation officers probing loan app cases, at a press conference at AP Police Headquarters at Mangalagiri on Friday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The State police would take the help of Interpol to arrest the online loan app organisers operating from other countries. Most of the apps were being operated from China and the kingpins of the racket had been identified, Director General of Police (DGP) K.V. Rajendranath Reddy said.

The managements of the play stores of different organisations, bankers, service providers, app developers and agents would be booked in loan app cases, the DGP warned and appealed to the bank managements to follow and check the KYC and monitor the suspicious accounts thoroughly.

Mr. Rajendranath Reddy told reporters here on Friday that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had identified that about 600 apps were operating against the rules and imposed a ban on 137 apps across the country.

As many as 80 persons involved in online loan apps were arrested in 75 cases in the State in the last one year, and efforts were on to trace the remaining accused. A majority of those arrested were from other States, the DGP explained.

“Most of the online loan apps were traced to China and other countries. We have identified the fraudsters who are operating the apps by appointing commission agents in different States. The police will take the assistance of Interpol to arrest the accused from the other counties,” Mr. Rajendranath Reddy said.

Action plan

An action plan had been prepared to expedite the investigation in the loan app cases. Cases would be registered against the accused, including bankers, service providers, app developers and organisers under Section 384 IPC (extortion), 406 (criminal breach of trust), 306 (abetment to suicide) and other charges.

Notices had been served to the managements of all banks. The Superintendents of Police of all the districts conducted meetings with the bankers, the DGP said.

A call centre with No. 1930 had been opened to help the victims of loan apps. Those who received calls from the app organisers were requested to alert the call centre.

“Public are requested not to click unknown links, share any photos, documents, bank accounts, Aadhaar numbers and other details. Police are taking all measures to check the online fraudsters and victims should not resort to suicides,” the DGP said.

IG Kanthi Rana Tata, DIGs G. Pala Raju and P.H.D Ramakrishna were among those present.