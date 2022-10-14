Loan app organisers harassment | Man ends life in Vijayawada

Manikanta borrowed ₹13,000 loan and repaid ₹27,000, but the harassment continued, say family members

Unable to bear the harassment from online loan app organisers, a twenty-four-year-old youth reportedly died by suicide at his house in Pasadampadu in the city on Thursday night.

The victim, L. Manikanta, a worker in a petrol bunk, took a ₹13,000 loan from an online loan app and repaid ₹27,000. But, the organisers were allegedly harassing him to pay more money.

On Thursday, the accused allegedly sent the morphed photographs of Manikanta and threatened to forward his nude photos to his friends, family members and other contacts on his mobile phone.

He reportedly resorted to suicide by hanging, said his family members, and urged the government to take measures to control loan apps in the State.

Patama Circle Inspector Mahinder said that a case under Section 174 CrPc (Suspicious death) has been registered and investigation is on. Police seized the mobile phone, bank account and other details from the family members.

Persons in distress may Dial 100 for help.