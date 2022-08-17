Andhra Pradesh set to witness spectacular industrial growth, says Minister

ADVERTISEMENT

Industries Minister Gudivada Amarnath has said that Andhra Pradesh is poised for a spectacular growth as the YSRCP government has taken the initiative to attract MNCs to set up their units in the State.

Mr. Amarnath told the media here on Wednesday that the ₹1,500-crore ATC Tires unit of Yokohama Inc, Japan, at Atchutapuram in Anakapalli district would provide employment to 2,000 local youths.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy had laid the foundation for the second phase of the ATC unit and eight other industries on Tuesday, he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Have the TDP leaders listened to what the company heads said? They said that the G.O. relating to their proposal to set up the unit had been given in December 2020. Works had started in February 2021, and the first phase of the plant was completed in August 2022 with the active cooperation of the government,” the Minister said.

The Minister asked TDP leader Nara Lokesh to name one industry that had invested more than ₹1,000 crore in the State during their term.

He further alleged that former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu had fooled the people in the name of Partnership Summits in Visakhapatnam by spending huge money.