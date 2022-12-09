All Muslim welfare schemes discontinued by YSRCP will be revived after coming to power, says Chandrababu Naidu

December 09, 2022 07:26 pm | Updated 07:26 pm IST - GUNTUR

All the schemes aimed at welfare of the Muslims that have been discontinued by the YSRCP government in Andhra Pradesh will be revived after the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) comes to power in the State in the 2024 elections, party national president and former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Naidu was interacting with members of the community at Ponnur on Friday during the ‘Baat Cheet with Babu’ organised by former MLA Dhulipalla Narendra as part of the TDP’s campaign, ‘Idhem Kharma Mana Rashtraniki’.

“Pensions that have been discontinued will be given along with interest,” Mr. Naidu said.

“We will revive all the schemes such as Ramzan Thofa, Videsi Vidya Kanuka, and financial aid of ₹1 lakh under Dulhan scheme for marriage of girls,” Mr. Naidu said.

A new legislation would be enacted to protect the Waqf lands in the State, he said, and added that the Wakf lands allegedly under the possession of YSRCP legislator from Guntur East Md. Mustafa would be recovered and handed over to the Wakf Board.

A new welfare scheme would be launched for the benefit of goldsmiths among the Muslims. Financial assistance would be provided for the construction of community halls, haj houses, masjids, dargahs, and shadikhanas, Mr. Naidu said.

Mr. Naidu alleged that the YSRCP government imposed heavy taxes on the common people while returning peanuts in the name of welfare schemes.

The YSRCP government had mobilised loans of more than ₹6 lakh crore in three years, he said. “If anyone questions the failures of the government, they are being subjected to harassment,” the TDP president alleged, and called upon the people to defeat the YSRCP in the elections.