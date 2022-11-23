Chandrababu is a political grabber, don’t give him another political opportunty: Jagan Mohan Reddy

November 23, 2022 03:03 pm | Updated 03:05 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on November 23 urged people not to give another political chance for former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu as he ‘grabbed’ power from his father-in-law N.T. Ramarao, who was the founder of the Telugu Desam Party.

He alleged that Mr. Naidu and his political and media allies were trying to defame his government. Mr. Reddy formally distributed certificates to beneficiaries under YSR Jagananna Saswata Bhu Hakku-Bhu Raksha Pathakam in Narasannapeta of Srikakulam district. The scheme was aimed to provide hassle-free property rights to 7,92,238 persons in 20,000 villages across the State.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Reddy said that only N.T. Rama Rao and M.G. Ramachandran and he (Jagan) were directly blessed by the people but Mr. Chandrababu indulged in political grabbing while backstabbing N.T. Ramarao. Indirectly referring to Mr. Naidu’s recent request to the people for ‘last political chance’, Mr. Reddy urged the people not to give him another opportunity as the latter always worked only to benefit a few sections of the society.

He said that Mr. Naidu and his adopted son (Mr. Pawan Kalyan) were trying to defame YSRCP Government with the support of a few media houses. “We request the people to verify whether they were directly benefited or not. This is the only parameter for them to take a wise decision in next elections. The people should not consider Mr. Naidu since he acts like Duryodhana as far as people’s welfare is concerned,” said Mr. Reddy.

Speaking about the YSR Jagananna Bhuhakku scheme, he said that it was one of greatest welfare programme which would ensure hassle-free property rights with perfect documentation. He thanked Survey of India, Revenue, Panchayatraj, Municipal and Registration departments for working with tandem in implementation of the scheme at ground level. He hoped that the survey would be completed very soon as the government provided training for 10,185 surveyors in overcoming hurdles in the implementation of the scheme.

The Chief Minister added that all the 11,000 wards and village secretariats would function like sub-registrar offices for the registration of properties. He said that the creation of 13 new districts and 25 revenue divisions would be a great boon for the people as they would get government services in their vicinity.

Minister for Revenue Dharmana Prasada Rao said that all sections of the society were with the YSRCP Government as they were satisfied with welfare and developmental activities. He alleged that the Opposition parties were creating hurdles for the three capital proposals. He urged people to teach a lesson to TDP and other parties. Former Deputy Chief Minister and Narasannapeta MLA Dharmana Krishnadas and Collector Shrikesh B. Lathkar spoke in the public meeting.

Earlier, several YSRCP leaders, including MLAs, MLCs and others, ensured rousing reception to Mr. Reddy. Opposition parties criticised the government for putting barricades in the entire Narasannapeta town under the guise of security arrangements for the Chief Minister’s programme.