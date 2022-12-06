All party meeting | Congress demands debate on appointment of Election Commissioner

December 06, 2022 02:01 pm | Updated 02:01 pm IST - New Delhi

The all party meeting ahead of the winter session of Parliament, was chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

Sobhana K. Nair

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh with Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi during an all-party meeting ahead of the winter session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Tuesday, December 6, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Congress on Tuesday, December 6, 2022, raised questions on the hasty appointment of the Election Commissioner of India, at an all party meeting ahead of the winter session of Parliament. 

ADVERTISEMENT

Prime Minister Narendra Modi skipped the meeting which was chaired by Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. Leader of House in Rajya Sabha Piyush Goyal and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi were also present. The meeting is called before every session to discuss the legislative agenda. 

ALSO READ
Should the ECI insist on inner-party elections? | The Hindu Parley podcast

The Congress as per sources, asked the government to clarify on the reasons behind Election Commissioner’s appointment without due consultations. They have also demanded a discussion on EWS quota in reservation and unemployment. The Congress was represented by party’s Lok Sabha floor leader Adhir Ranjan Chaudhary and Rajya Sabha whip Naseer Hussain. Mr. Chaudhary said that meetings such as these are futile, because the government rarely adheres to the agreements arrived at here. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Trinamool Congress who were represented by its floor leaders in Lok Sabha Sudeep Bandhopadhyay and Rajya Sabha Derek O’Brien, raised the issue of long pending dues to the states . Mr. O’Brien argues that the government is trying to destabilize the states through economic blockade. He was speaking in the context of stopping Rs 7000 crore worth funds under MNREGA by centre. The party has also demanded a debate on the Meghalaya-Assam stand off. 

Mr. O’Brien also told the government that the Opposition should be allowed to raise issues of importance.

The Winter Session will last till December 29, with 17 sittings over 23 days. 

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US