All party meeting | Congress demands debate on appointment of Election Commissioner

December 06, 2022 02:01 pm | Updated 02:01 pm IST - New Delhi

The Congress on Tuesday, December 6, 2022, raised questions on the hasty appointment of the Election Commissioner of India, at an all party meeting ahead of the winter session of Parliament.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi skipped the meeting which was chaired by Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. Leader of House in Rajya Sabha Piyush Goyal and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi were also present. The meeting is called before every session to discuss the legislative agenda.

The Congress as per sources, asked the government to clarify on the reasons behind Election Commissioner’s appointment without due consultations. They have also demanded a discussion on EWS quota in reservation and unemployment. The Congress was represented by party’s Lok Sabha floor leader Adhir Ranjan Chaudhary and Rajya Sabha whip Naseer Hussain. Mr. Chaudhary said that meetings such as these are futile, because the government rarely adheres to the agreements arrived at here.

Trinamool Congress who were represented by its floor leaders in Lok Sabha Sudeep Bandhopadhyay and Rajya Sabha Derek O’Brien, raised the issue of long pending dues to the states . Mr. O’Brien argues that the government is trying to destabilize the states through economic blockade. He was speaking in the context of stopping Rs 7000 crore worth funds under MNREGA by centre. The party has also demanded a debate on the Meghalaya-Assam stand off.

Mr. O’Brien also told the government that the Opposition should be allowed to raise issues of importance.

The Winter Session will last till December 29, with 17 sittings over 23 days.