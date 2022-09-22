Should the ECI insist on inner-party elections? | The Hindu Parley podcast

Sobhana K. Nair September 22, 2022 23:02 IST

‘The ECI expects political parties to abide by their constitution. It is not for the commission to step in or criticise if anyone is elected unopposed’

‘The ECI expects political parties to abide by their constitution. It is not for the commission to step in or criticise if anyone is elected unopposed’

The Congress is set for elections for the post of party president. Since 1998, barring her son Rahul Gandhi’s two-year term in the interim, Sonia Gandhi has been party president. This has revived the debate on whether internal elections should be mandated for all political parties. Here we discuss the current situation and what can be done. Guests: S.Y. Quraishi is a former Chief Election Commissioner of India; Rahul Verma, a political analyst, is a fellow at the Centre for Policy Research, New Delhi Host: Sobhana K. Nair You can now find The Hindu’s podcasts on Spotify, Apple Podcasts and Stitcher. Search for Parley by The Hindu. Write to us with comments and feedback at socmed4@thehindu.co.in



Our code of editorial values