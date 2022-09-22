Podcast

Should the ECI insist on inner-party elections? | The Hindu Parley podcast

The Congress is set for elections for the post of party president. Since 1998, barring her son Rahul Gandhi’s two-year term in the interim, Sonia Gandhi has been party president. This has revived the debate on whether internal elections should be mandated for all political parties.

Here we discuss the current situation and what can be done.

Guests: S.Y. Quraishi is a former Chief Election Commissioner of India; Rahul Verma, a political analyst, is a fellow at the Centre for Policy Research, New Delhi

Host: Sobhana K. Nair

