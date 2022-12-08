AIIMS ransomware attack | Rajya Sabha member seeks explanation from government

December 08, 2022 10:51 pm | Updated December 09, 2022 12:53 am IST - NEW DELHI

Terming the recent ransomware attack on the All India Institute of Medical Sciences’ computer network an issue related to the country’s security, Rajya Sabha Member Ranjeet Ranjan on Thursday sought an explanation from the Centre.

Ms. Ranjan said as per reports, five servers having data of about five crore patients were targeted. She said the matter was serious because the hospital had a separate ward where medical records of all the VIPs, including former prime ministers, ministers and the present Prime Minister, were kept.

The Member said in March 2021 that the cyber-security company Cyfirma had already cautioned India against such attacks against the Indian pharma companies. She said that after the United States, India’s health sector was facing the biggest threat of hacking. She asked if a hacking attempt had also been made in Safdarjung Hospital, Delhi.

Ms. Ranjan said the Aadhaar card of the patients, their mobile number, their e-mail addresses and other details, could be misused.

