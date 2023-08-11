ADVERTISEMENT

AAP MP Raghav Chadha suspended from Rajya Sabha

August 11, 2023 03:36 pm | Updated 03:37 pm IST - New Delhi

AAP MP Raghav Chadha was on Friday suspended from Rajya Sabha for "gross violation of rule, misconduct, defiant attitude and contemptuous conduct"

PTI

AAP MP Raghav Chadha. | Photo Credit: ANI

AAP MP Raghav Chadha was on Friday suspended from Rajya Sabha for "gross violation of rule, misconduct, defiant attitude and contemptuous conduct", pending a report by the privileges committee.

His suspension followed a motion moved by the Leader of House Piyush Goyal who sought action against the AAP leader for including names of some members of Upper House without their consent in a proposed select committee for the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023.

Parliament Monsoon Session Updates

The motion was passed by a voice vote.

