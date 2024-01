January 11, 2024 04:07 pm | Updated 04:07 pm IST - New Delhi

“An earthquake of magnitude 6.1 struck Afghanistan on January 11 with tremors rippling through parts of north India,” the National Centre for Seismology said.

“The epicentre for the quake, which struck at 2.50 p.m. IST, was 241 km north northeast of Kabul,” it said.

The quake triggered panic among people, with many in Delhi and the National Capital Region reporting shaking of furniture.

