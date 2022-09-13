The RBI has estimated a 7.1% inflation rate for the July to September quarter. File | Photo Credit: Sushil Kumar Verma

India raises Sri Lankan Tamil issue in U.N.

In its statement at the 51 st session of the United Nations Human Rights Council in Geneva, India said it has “always believed in the responsibility of States for promotion and protection of human rights and constructive international dialogue and cooperation” guided by the U.N. Charter. “In this regard, the Indian delegation notes with concern the lack of measurable progress by Government of Sri Lanka on their commitments of a political solution to the ethnic issue — through full implementation of the 13th Amendment of the Constitution, delegation of powers to Provincial Councils and holding of Provincial Council elections at the earliest,” India said. The terms of Sri Lanka’s nine provincial councils expired about three years ago, and they have remained defunct since.

Measures to cool food inflation will deliver in coming weeks, says Finance Ministry

The Finance Ministry late Monday termed the increase in retail inflation from 6.71% in July to 7% in August as ‘moderate’, and attributed it to an adverse base effect and an increase in food and fuel prices, which it called “the transient components” of Consumer Price inflation.

Congress is an important pillar of Opposition unity: Jairam Ramesh

Though Jairam Ramesh didn’t name anyone, his comment comes a day after Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader and Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav told The Hindu that the Congress should allow regional parties to be in the “driving seat”.

Eastern borders reasonably calm and firmly under control: Lieutenant General Kalita

The situation along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the Eastern Theatre has been stable and “no major changes or palpable shift of stance” has been noted since the stand-off in eastern Ladakh, Eastern Army Commander Lieutenant General R. P. Kalita said. There have been reports of continued infrastructure development by China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA) and it was being monitored constantly, he stated.

Six killed in fire mishap in Secunderabad hotel

Six persons staying in a four-storeyed hotel were killed in a devastating fire accident that started in an electrical vehicle bike showroom and spread upstairs in Secunderabad, under Market Police Station limits, late on Monday night.

Gyanvapi case | BJP, Hindu groups hail Varanasi court’s verdict

BJP leaders in Uttar Pradesh and other parts of the country welcomed the Varanasi district court’s decision in the Gyanvapi dispute. The court on September 12 had rejected a plea by the Anjuman Intezamia Committee, questioning the maintainability of a petition seeking permission for worship of Hindu deities whose idols are located on an outer wall of the Gyanvapi mosque.

BJP failed Kashmiri Pandits: Mehbooba Mufti

The former Chief Minister claimed that the community was facing the worst times after migration in the past few years. “The administration has miserably failed to instil a sense of security among the migrant community,” she said.

States directed to implement contentious adoption rules immediately

The instructions come despite concerns raised over jurisdiction of DMs in civil matters such as inheritance and succession, as well as delays likely to be caused in cases where the court has already passed orders since September 1 or is likely to pass them shortly after having spent several months on the proceedings.

AIADMK clashes | Supreme Court dismisses Panneerselvam’s petition against Madras HC order

The Supreme Court on September 12 said the attachment of the AIADMK party office was an “extreme” measure in a democracy even as it did not entertain former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam’s plea against a Madras High Court order which later gave the building’s keys to rival Edappadi K. Palaniswami.

Abhishek Banerjee’s sister-in-law Maneka Gambhir appears before ED; Mamata says agency rule going on

On September 10, she was prevented from travelling abroad with authorities citing that she has been summoned for questioning by the ED and a look out notice was issued against her.

Ukraine gains ground, reaches Russian border

After months of little discernible movement on the battlefield, Kyiv’s sudden momentum has lifted Ukrainian morale and provoked outrage in Russia and even some rare public criticism of President Vladimir Putin’s war. As Ukrainian flags began to flutter over one city emerging from Russian occupation, a local leader alleged the Kremlin’s troops had committed atrocities against civilians there similar to those in other places seized by Moscow.

Pakistani PM Shahbaz Sharif says his flooded country faces food shortages

Pakistan is grappling with food shortages after deadly floods left the impoverished country’s agriculture belt underwater, the Prime Minister told the Turkish President by phone, as authorities scaled up efforts Monday to deliver food, tents and other items.