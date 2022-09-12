Abhishek’s sister-in-law Maneka Gambhir appears before ED; Mamata says agency rule going on

“Agency rule is going on in the country. There is no development. We are in favour of traders and industrialists,” says TMC chief Mamata Banerjee

TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee’s sister-in-law Maneka Gambhir arrives at CGO complex to appear before ED for questioning in connection with an alleged coal smuggling scam, in Kolkata on September 12, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

Maneka Gambhir, sister-in-law of Trinamool Congress (TMC) general secretary Abhishek Banerjee, on September 12 appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the ongoing investigation in coal pilferage scam.

Ms. Gambhir had arrived at 12.30 a.m. at the Central agency office in Kolkata only to be informed that the timing was a typographical error and was asked to appear again at 12.30 p.m.

On September 10, she was prevented from travelling abroad with authorities citing that she has been summoned for questioning by the ED and a look out notice was issued against her.

During the day Ms. Gambhir approached the Calcutta High Court praying that contempt proceedings be drawn against the Central agency. Earlier the ED had summoned Ms. Gambhir to Delhi but she approached the Calcutta High Court, which directed ED to question her in Kolkata.

Meanwhile, speaking at an event organised by the State Government, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that “agency rule is going on in the country”. “Agency rule is going on in the country. There is no development. We are in favour of traders and industrialists. Industrialists are going out of the country, they should be allowed to invest in the country,” the Trinamool Congress chairperson said. She accused the “political party in power at Delhi of not allowing jobs to grow”.

Earlier this month, on September 2, the ED had questioned TMC general secretary Abhishek Banerjee in connection with the scam. The coal pilferage scam involves fraudulently misappropriating coal from the coal reserve of leasehold areas under the dominion of Eastern Coalfields Limited (ECL), and also from coal stock parked in Railway sidings for sale and supply. Along with the ED, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is probing the scam. Earlier this month the CID officials searched the residence of State’s law Minister Moloy Ghatak in connection with the investigation in the coal pilferage scam. The CBI, in July 2022, filed a charge sheet against 41 persons including former officials of ECL in the scam.

The Trinamool Congress has described summons to Ms. Gambhir as an attempt to “harass” relatives of party general secretary Abhishek Banerjee. The party also raised questions as to why she was summoned at 12.30 a.m. The Central investigation agencies have also questioned Mr. Banerjee’s wife Rujira Banerjee in connection with the scam.