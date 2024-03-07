March 07, 2024 06:57 am | Updated 06:57 am IST

India to IMF: Ensure Pakistan does not divert loans to foot its defence, third-country debt bills

Taking a tough stance, India has batted for “stringent monitoring” of any emergency funds provided by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to its financially beleaguered neighbour Pakistan, stressing that such funds must not be redeployed towards defence bills or repayment of loans from other countries.

Sandeshkhali violence | CBI takes custody of TMC’s Sheikh Shahjahan

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on March 6 got the custody of suspended Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Sheikh Shahjahan, in a case involving an attack on Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials on January 5.

ADVERTISEMENT

Congress drafts manifesto with focus on jobs, income support for poor

The universal basic income idea may have not worked for the Congress in the 2019 Lok Sabha election but the party will reintroduce the concept in its 2024 manifesto.

President gives away Sangeet Natak Akademi awards

President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday conferred the Sangeet Natak Akademi Awards for the years 2022 and 2023 to eminent artists in the field of performing arts, including music, dance, drama, folk and tribal arts.

Panauti jibe at PM Modi | ECI asks Rahul Gandhi to be ‘cautious’ in his public utterances

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has issued an advisory to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, asking him to be cautious in his public utterances and take note of the poll body’s March 1 advisory for parties and star campaigners.

Pannun issues threat against Indian High Commissioner to Canada ahead of event

Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, who has been in the news for his pro-Khalistan activities, has once again come into focus after he put out a poster that is suggestive of violent attacks against Indian High Commissioner to Canada Sanjay Kumar Verma.

Posters surface in Raebareli asking Priyanka to contest from Congress bastion

Amid the buzz of Congress general secretary Priyanka Vadra’s likely candidature from Raebareli in 2024, posters reading, “Raebareli pukarti, Priyanka Gandhi ji aaye [Raebareli calls, Priyanka Gandhi to come]” surfaced in intersections of Raebareli on March 6, asking the former Uttar Pradesh Congress In-charge to carry forward the development works of the grand-old-party in the constituency represented previously by her mother and former Congress president Sonia Gandhi. The posters have been put up by one Rishabh Raghvendra Vajpayee, a former student leader and resident of Raebareli.

Former Trinamool MLA Tapas Roy joins BJP

Two days after he quit the Trinamool Congress, former party MLA Tapas Roy on Wednesday joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Supreme Court advises Kerala to take ₹13,608 crore offered by Centre

The Supreme Court on Wednesday nudged Kerala to meet the Centre’s team a second time and accept the ₹13,608 crore on offer to tide over the immediate financial emergency looming in the State.

Resorts near tiger reserves have turned choice wedding destinations: SC

The Supreme Court on Wednesday flagged the “mushrooming” of resorts around tiger reserves and their use as choice wedding destinations.

Modi calls Lalu, Rabri biggest offenders of Bihar

In a scathing attack on former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad and his wife Rabri Devi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday called them “the biggest offenders” of the State. He also took a dig at the Indian National Development Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) for perpetuating “dynasty rule” and “corruption”.

Hundreds of locals rally in Ladakh for Statehood as talks with Centre breakdown

Ladakh witnessed a shutdown and a protest rally, on March 6, calling for the granting of Statehood to the newly-created Union Territory (UT) and its inclusion in the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution.

BJD, BJP hold talks at their own levels for forging formal alliance

Amid speculations of the BJP and the ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) forging a formal alliance for the coming elections, both parties on Wednesday held hectic deliberations at their own levels to smoothen rough edges.

Rahul’s yatra in Madhya Pradesh a morale booster for Congress cadre ahead of Lok Sabha polls

After being on the road for nearly five days, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra ended its run in Madhya Pradesh on March 6, with party workers in the areas it covered saying that the march has re-energised the cadre ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

What should India do to achieve ₹50,000 crore export target in 5 years?| Business Matters

In a recent speech, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh estimated exports in the sector at ₹50,000 crore five years from now. That gives rise to the question, where do we stand now and what will get us to this target?

A blast rocks the Ukrainian city of Odesa during a visit by Zelensky and Greece’s Prime Minister

The sound of a large explosion reverberated around the Ukrainian port of Odesa as President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Greece’s Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis ended a tour of the war-ravaged southern city on March 6.

Nikki Haley Concedes as Trump, Biden win big in primaries

Former U.S. President Donald Trump won majorly on ‘Super Tuesday’ , the largest day of nominating contests for the Presidency, emerging well ahead of former UN Ambassador and Trump Cabinet member Nikki Haley, who bowed out of the race, but did not endorse her Republican rival and former boss.

IND vs ENG fifth Test | Team India looks to finish on a high in Ashwin’s 100th

England may be licking its wounds but nurses hope of hurting India in pretty much English weather conditions here. This optimism rose in the week leading to the fifth and final Test starting on Thursday after a fresh spell of snowfall in the higher reaches triggered another round of cold wave.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.