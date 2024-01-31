Morning Digest | Graziers confront Chinese soldiers in eastern Ladakh; Centre starts survey to assess women participation in workforce, and more

January 31, 2024 06:33 am | Updated 06:33 am IST

Centre starts survey to assess women participation in workforce

The Union Ministries of Labour & Employment and Women & Child Development have started a joint survey on increasing women participation in the workforce. The survey was announced by Union Minister Smriti Irani in New Delhi at a function “Women in the Workforce for Viksit Bharat” on Tuesday.

Graziers confront Chinese Army in eastern Ladakh after being stopped from accessing grazing land

Indian graziers were stopped by Chinese soldiers in Kakjung area of Ladakh along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) earlier this month, according to a video shot by locals that was shared on X by Chushul councillor Konchok Stanzin on January 30.

ADVERTISEMENT

After months of dilly-dallying, Opposition MVA finally agrees to induct Prakash Ambedkar

After months of vacillation, the Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition on Tuesday finally announced the induction of the Prakash Ambedkar-led Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi into the MVA fold even as Mr. Ambedkar complained that his party’s representative was not accorded “due respect” at the seat-sharing meeting held in Mumbai.

IndiGo’s Delhi-Baku flight takes off without ATC clearance

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has off-rostered two IndiGo pilots after the airline’s Delhi to Baku flight allegedly took off on Monday night without clearance from the air traffic controller.

First ever survey puts India’s snow leopard count at 718

India has an estimated 718 snow leopards in the wild, according to a first-of-its kind, four-year long estimation exercise, the results of which were made public on Tuesday. Known to be an elusive cat and located in mountainous terrain that is hard to access, the numbers for the first time mark a base threshold for the animal’s numbers in India.

Khan’s conviction a week before election is a mirror image of the past: diplomats

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s latest conviction in the ‘Cipher Case’ on Tuesday, which comes just 10 days before general elections, is a dramatic development, but one in step with past elections that have been “managed”, said diplomats who have served there, who indicated that this year’s election winners would also be “selected, rather than elected” by the military establishment.

Netanyahu rejects two key Hamas demands for any cease-fire

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has rejected two key demands Hamas has made during indirect cease-fire talks, saying Israel will not withdraw from the Gaza Strip or release thousands of jailed militants. During an event on January 30 in the occupied West Bank, Mr. Netanyahu again vowed that the war would not end without Israel's “absolute victory” over Hamas.

3 CRPF personnel killed in Maoist attack in Bastar

Three personnel of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), two of them commandos of the elite jungle warfare unit CoBRA, were killed and 15 injured in an encounter with Maoists along the boundary of Sukma and Bijapur districts in the Bastar region of Chhattisgarh on Tuesday. Six Maoists were killed in the retaliatory fire, the police said.

Madras High Court judge orders restrictions on non-Hindus in temples

Justice S. Srimathy of the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Tuesday directed the State government, the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department and temple authorities to install boards at the entrance of temples, near the Kodimaram, and at all prominent places on such premises, indicating that non-Hindus were not allowed beyond the Kodimaram of the temples.

Man killed, one injured in gunfight in Manipur

At least one village volunteer was killed and another injured after their camp came under attack from unidentified gunmen in Manipur’s Kangpokpi district on Tuesday, police said. The incident took place at the camp situated near Kadangband village in Lamshang area in adjoining Imphal West district.

ChatGPT violated European privacy laws, Italy tells chatbot maker OpenAI

Italian regulators said they told OpenAI that its ChatGPT artificial intelligence chatbot has violated the European Union’s stringent data privacy rules. The country’s data protection authority, known as Garante, said Monday that it notified San Francisco-based OpenAI of breaches of the EU rules, known as General Data Protection Regulation.

IMF says global ‘soft landing’ in sight, lifts 2024 growth outlook

The International Monetary Fund on January 30 edged its forecast for global economic growth higher, upgrading the outlook for both the United States and China — the world’s two largest economies — and citing faster-than-expected easing of inflation.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.