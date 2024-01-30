GIFT a SubscriptionGift
IndiGo’s Delhi-Baku flight takes off without ATC clearance

A DGCA official says, the matter is under probe and two pilots have been de-rostered

January 30, 2024 08:04 pm | Updated 08:04 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Jagriti Chandra

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has off-rostered two IndiGo pilots after the airline’s Delhi to Baku flight allegedly took off on Monday night without clearance from the air traffic controller.

Sources at Indira Gandhi International Airport said that IndiGo’s 6E 1803 from Delhi to Azerbaijan’s Baku at 7:38 p.m. on Monday took off without a departure clearance from the air traffic controller.

“The matter is under investigation. The two pilots have been de-rostered from duties pending investigation,” said a DGCA official. 

The airline said in a separate statement, “The incident is currently under investigation and, appropriate action will be taken as necessary.”

