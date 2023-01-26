January 26, 2023 07:44 am | Updated 07:55 am IST

Posthumous Padma Vibhushan for Mulayam Singh Yadav, ORS pioneer Dilip Mahalanabis

Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh, on the opposite side of the ideological spectrum to the BJP, architect Balkrishna Doshi and Dilip Mahalanabis, a doctor from West Bengal, will be honoured with the Padma Vibhushan posthumously, the country’s second highest civilian award announced on the eve of Republic Day.

Multiple creeds and languages essence of India, says President Murmu

India has succeeded as a democratic republic because many creeds and languages have united and not divided the country, President Droupadi Murmu said on Wednesday, in her address to the nation on the eve of its 74 th Republic Day.

Adani shares fall as short-seller Hindenburg Research flags its ‘substantial debt’

Shares of the Adani group’s listed companies, including its recently acquired cement and media units, fell across the board on Wednesday with losses ranging from 1.5% to 8% in the wake of U.S. based short-seller Hindenburg Research raising concerns about the Gujarat-based conglomerate’s “substantial debt” that had put the entire group on a “precarious financial footing.”

U.S., Germany to send tanks to Ukraine

The U.S. will send 31 M1 Abrams battle tanks to Ukraine, senior administration officials said Wednesday, reversing months of persistent arguments by the Biden administration that the tanks were too difficult for Ukrainian troops to operate and maintain. The U.S. decision came on the heels of Germany agreeing to send 14 Leopard 2 A6 tanks from its own stocks. Germany had said the Leopards would not be sent unless the U.S. put its Abrams on the table, not wanting to incur Russia’s wrath without the U.S. similarly committing its own tanks.

Supreme Court to release 1,268 judgments in 13 Indian languages on Republic Day

Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud on Wednesday announced in open court that the Supreme Court will release 1,268 judgments in 13 Indian languages on Republic Day in a bid to make justice administration more accessible to the common man. “To begin with, we have translated 1,091 judgments to Hindi, 21 in Odia, 14 Marathi, four Assamese, one Garo, 17 Kannada, one Khasi, 29 Malayalam, three Nepali, four Punjabi, 52 Tamil, 28 Telugu and three Urdu,” the CJI addressed the courtroom as soon as the Bench assembled for the day’s work.

Stand against onslaught on judiciary: Kharge

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge in an address on the eve of Republic Day, urged the country to stand united against the “onslaught on judiciary”. The comment comes in the backdrop of many adverse statements from Law Minister Kiren Rijiju, against the collegium system.

Jal Jeevan mission provides tap water to 11 crore rural households

The Jal Shakti Ministry on Wednesday tweeted that the government had provided 11 crore rural households with a tap water connection. Data from the Ministry’s dashboard suggest that 56% of the targeted 19.3 crore households had been covered. In September 2022, 53% of the households, or 10.2 crore households, had been covered.

U.N. General Assembly President Csaba Kőrösi to visit India on January 29

India’s engagement with the U.N. and water conservation projects in the country will be among the focus areas of discussions for U.N. General Assembly President Csaba Kőrösi as he undertakes an official visit to India from January 29 to 31. During his first official visit to India as President of the 77th session of the General Assembly, Mr. Kőrösi will meet with External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar in New Delhi. Discussions between the two are expected to continue on topics raised during their last meeting in December, “among them the ongoing priorities of the General Assembly and India’s engagement with the U.N. body”.

Australia Open 2023 | Djokovic crushes Rublev to reach Australian Open semi-finals

Novak Djokovic delivered a masterclass Wednesday to race into the Australian Open semi-finals and edge closer to a 22nd Grand Slam title with a straight-sets thrashing of Andrey Rublev. The Serbian was in the zone to blitz past the Russian 6-1, 6-2, 6-4 on Rod Laver Arena and meets Tommy Paul for a place in Sunday's final. The unseeded American Paul defeated countryman Ben Shelton 7-6 (8/6), 6-3, 5-7, 6-4.

Sabalenka battles 'tough moments' to reach Australian Open semis

Aryna Sabalenka said she had to overcome "a lot of really tough moments" on Wednesday against a dogged Donna Vekic to reach her maiden Australian Open semi-final. The 24-year-old Sabalenka is the highest-ranked player left in the draw and plays unseeded Magda Linette of Poland for a place in Saturday's final. The Belarusian fifth seed was constantly under pressure in a 1hr 49min tussle on Rod Laver Arena before grittily coming through 6-3, 6-2 against unseeded Croat Vekic.

Lakshya Sen and Saina Nehwal progress to second round at the Indonesia Masters Super 500 tournament

Indian shuttlers Lakshya Sen and Saina Nehwal made an impressive start at the Indonesia Masters Super 500 tournament, advancing to the second round of men's and women's singles events, respectively, with contrasting wins here on Wednesday. Sen, who had a subdued start to the new season with early exits from Malaysia and India in the last two weeks, dished out a superlative performance to outwit Japan's new sensation, Kodai Naraoka, 21-12 21-11 in his opening match. Saina, who had reached the second round at India Open, eked out a 21-15 17-21 21-15 win over Chinese Taipei's Pai Yu Po to make it to the pre-quarterfinals.