Stand against onslaught on judiciary: Kharge

January 25, 2023 10:39 pm | Updated 10:39 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge in an address on the eve of Republic Day, urged the country to stand united against the “onslaught on judiciary”. The comment comes in the backdrop of many adverse statements from Law Minister Kiren Rijiju, against the collegium system.

The Constitution was the foundation of our democracy but today, it was endangered, said Mr. Kharge. “Some people who never believed in the Indian Constitution, never respected it, spoke and acted against it, are the ones busy weakening every constitutional institution,” he said.

Mr. Kharge listed out instances of alleged unconstitutional acts of the government including toppling elected government through backdoor, and intimidating the Opposition by filing false cases. The country was going through severe economic downturn and high unemployment rate, he said.

“The Prime Minister and his government are not interested in anything other than speech, campaigning and elections,” he said.

Next year, Mr. Kharge said, the country would be celebrating the 75th anniversary of being a Constitutional Republic and it was more important than ever to strengthen the Constitution and Constitutional institutions.

“Ensure the rights of the poor and downtrodden, and lead India towards a bright future,” he said.