January 02, 2024 06:17 am | Updated 06:17 am IST

Major Japan quake triggers tsunami waves, residents told to run

Tsunami waves over a metre high hit central Japan on January 1, 2024, after a huge earthquake that damaged homes, set off a major fire and prompted authorities to urge people to run to higher ground. Media reports said two people were feared dead after the 7.5-magnitude quake struck Ishikawa prefecture on the Sea of Japan side of the main island of Honshu at 4:10 p.m. (0710 GMT), according to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS).

GST revenue growth dips to a 3-month low in December

India’s Goods and Services Tax (GST) revenues crossed ₹1,64,800 crore in December 2023, with year-on-year growth slowing to a three-month low of 10.3% from a 15.1% rise in the previous month. December’s GST kitty, for transactions undertaken in November 2023, is about 1.8% lower than the nearly ₹1.68 lakh crore collected a month earlier, which marked the third highest monthly receipts from the tax that was launched in July 2017.

ADVERTISEMENT

Opposition continues to struggle with calibrating a response to Ram temple festivities

The Opposition continues to struggle with calibrating a response on the issue of the consecration ceremony of Ram temple. From competitive declarations of devotion to displaying ambivalence about their presence at the January 22 event in Ayodhya to criticism of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government for turning the religious event into a political affair, the Opposition has beens speaking in many voices.

MHA designates Goldy Brar as individual terrorist under UAPA

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on January 1 declared Canada-based Satwinder Singh alias Goldy Brar an “individual terrorist” under the anti-terror Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA). Brar is alleged to be the mastermind behind the killing of singer Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu alias Sidhu Moosewala, who was shot dead in Punjab’s Mansa district on May 29, 2022.

Release 184 fishermen, India tells Pakistan

India on January 1 called upon Pakistan to release and repatriate 184 Indian fishermen who have completed their sentence in Pakistani jails. In an official statement, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) called upon Pakistan to ensure safety and security of all Indian civilian prisoners and defence personnel, and return Indian fishermen and their boats. The message was conveyed to Islamabad during the exchange of list of prisoners between the two sides that takes place twice a year on January 1 and July 1 as per a 2008 agreement.

Hindi heartland States will be in focus during Bharat Nyay Yatra ahead of polls

The Manipur to Mumbai Bharat Nyay Yatra that former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi will lead, will not only cover 6,200 km, but pass through 14 States that send as many as 355 members to the Lok Sabha. Starting in strife-torn Manipur in the east, the yatra will be mostly covered on a customised rath-like bus with about five to seven padayatras every day, and end in Mumbai in the west. The 65-day yatra will be flagged off by Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge from Imphal on January 14 and end on March 20 in Mumbai.

Government kicks off New Year with fresh electoral bond sales from January 2

The government has announced a fresh tranche of electoral bond sales for a 10-day period starting on January 2 through the authorised branches of State Bank of India across the country. This is the 30th tranche of bond issuances under the electoral bond scheme that was launched in 2018 to “cleanse the system of political funding”, and is being scrutinised by the Supreme Court.

Jaishankar to begin two-day visit to Nepal on January 4, power pacts on agenda

An agreement on the modalities of purchasing 10,000 MW of hydropower from Nepal and discussions on air connectivity issues, digital payments, and the inauguration of development projects funded by India are all on the agenda as External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar heads to Kathmandu for a two-day visit on January 4 and 5.

Israel’s Supreme Court overturns a key component of Netanyahu’s polarising judicial overhaul

Israel’s Supreme Court on January 1 struck down a key component of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s contentious judicial overhaul, a decision that threatens to reopen the fissures in Israeli society that preceded the country’s ongoing war against Hamas. Those divisions were largely put aside while the country focuses on the war in Gaza, which was triggered by a bloody cross-border attack by Hamas.

India in South Africa | India must put the Centurion debacle behind and regroup

The Indian cricket team, which flew down from Johannesburg on Sunday, must be hoping the new year brings a change of fortune after the disappointment of the Centurion Test. Its finish was anticlimactic, in fact, as the visitors’ second innings proved a disaster.

Football transfer window | Countdown begins on Kylian Mbappé’s future at PSG

As the New Year begins, so does the countdown on Kylian Mbappé’s future. It promises to be a nervous start to 2024 for Paris Saint-Germain and its fans with speculation set to intensify about their prolific striker, one of only two players in football history to score a hat trick in a World Cup final.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.