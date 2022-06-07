U.K. PM Boris Johnson survives no-confidence vote

Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during a press conference in Downing Street, London, Wednesday, May 25 2022, following the publication of Sue Gray’s report into Downing Street parties in Whitehall. | Photo Credit: AP

June 07, 2022 01:52 IST

Boris Johnson won the backing of 211 out of 359 Conservative lawmakers, more than the simple majority needed to remain in power, but still a significant rebellion of 148 MPs