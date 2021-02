South Africa asks Serum Institute to take back 1 million vaccine doses, says report

A South African woman is briefed before taking a COVID-19 test at the Ndlovu clinic in Groblersdal , 200 kms north-east of Johannesburg in South Africa. | Photo Credit: AP

BENGALURU

16 February 2021 10:34 IST

The move comes a week after South Africa paused the vaccine roll-out following a clinical trial that showed it offered minimal protection against the coronavirus variant dominant in the country.

South Africa has asked the Serum Institute of India to take back the one million COVID-19vaccine doses the company had sent in early February, The Economic Times reported on Tuesday, a week after the country said it will put on hold use of AstraZeneca’s shot in its vaccination program.

Serum Institute of India, which is producing AstraZeneca’s shot, has emerged as a key vaccine supplier. One million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine landed in South Africa last week and another 500,000 were due to arrive in the next few weeks.

The company did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Advertising

Advertising

South Africa’s health minister has said the government may sell doses of AstraZeneca’s vaccine, after the country paused its roll-out following a small clinical trial that showed it offered minimal protection against mild to moderate illness from the 501Y.V2 coronavirus variant dominant in the country.

AstraZeneca has said its vaccine appeared to offer only limited protection against mild disease caused by the South African variant, based on data from a study by South Africa’s University of the Witwatersr and and Oxford University.

The African country, which is yet to launch its COVID-19 vaccination program, has decided to start vaccinating health workers with Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine in the form of an “implementation study” with researchers.

The Economic Times report also comes as the World Health Organisation on Monday listed the AstraZeneca/Oxford COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use.