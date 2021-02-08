International

South Africa halts AstraZeneca vaccinations over variant data

A woman walks past a logo outside a pharmacy in Alberton, near Johannesburg, South Africa, Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021.   | Photo Credit: AP

South Africa will suspend use of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 shot in its vaccination programme after data showed it gave minimal protection against mild to moderate infection caused by the country's dominant coronavirus variant.

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said on Sunday the government would await advice from scientists on how best to proceed, after disappointing results in a trial conducted by the University ofthe Witwatersrand.

The government had intended to roll the AstraZeneca shot out to healthcare workers soon, after receiving 1 million doses produced by the Serum Institute of India on Monday.

Instead, it will offer vaccines developed by Johnson &Johnson and Pfizer in the coming weeks while experts consider how the AstraZeneca shot can be deployed.

"What does that mean for our vaccination programme which we said will start in February? The answer is it will proceed,"Mkhize told an online news briefing.

"From next week for the next four weeks we expect that there will be J&J vaccines, there will be Pfizer vaccines. So what will be available to the health workers will be those vaccines."

"The AstraZeneca vaccine will remain with us ... up until the scientists give us clear indications as to what we need to do," he added.

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 8, 2021 2:49:16 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/south-africa-halts-astrazeneca-vaccinations-over-variant-data/article33777479.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY