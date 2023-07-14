ADVERTISEMENT

Russian lawmakers approve bill banning gender reassignment

July 14, 2023 05:09 pm | Updated 05:09 pm IST - Moscow

The new legislation must first be approved by the upper house of parliament and President Vladimir Putin before entering into force.

AFP

Russian parliamentarians vote for bill banning gender change surgery during a session of the State Duma, the lower house of parliament, in Moscow, Russia July 14, 2023. Credit: Russian State Duma/Handout via REUTERS | Photo Credit: VIA REUTERS

Russian lawmakers in the lower house of parliament on Friday voted overwhelmingly in favour of new legislation that would make gender reassignment illegal, further cementing an ultra-conservative, anti-Western drive in society.

"The State Duma banned gender reassignment in Russia. The relevant changes to the legislation, initiated by the Chairman of the State Duma Vyacheslav Volodin and deputies of all factions, were adopted in the final version unanimously," read a statement on the Duma's website.

"This decision will protect our citizens and our children," Volodin said in a separate statement on social media.

ALSO READ
Russia arrests trans activist for 'high treason'

The new legislation must first be approved by the upper house of parliament and President Vladimir Putin before entering into force, steps seen as formalities in a country where lawmakers are loyal to the Kremlin.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The Duma statement said that the new legislation will have sweeping consequence for Russian transgender people: "citizens who have already changed gender will be prohibited from adopting children, and their marriages will be annulled."

Since the start of its offensive in Ukraine, Russia has adopted a series of conservative measures, particularly against the LGBTQ community, aiming to clamp down on behaviour authorities consider deviant and Western-influenced.

Russia's FSB security service announced earlier this week it had arrested a transgender rights activist accused of "high treason" for supporting the Ukrainian military.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Russia

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US