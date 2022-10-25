New British PM Rishi Sunak pledges to clean up mess

Rishi Sunak paid tribute to Liz Truss, whose economic programme roiled the markets

Reuters LONDON
October 25, 2022 18:23 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak delivers a speech at Downing Street in London, on October 25, 2022. | Photo Credit: AP

ADVERTISEMENT

Britain's new Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak, said on October 25, 2022 he would try to fix the mess left by his predecessor, restore faith in politics and tackle a "profound economic crisis" but warned the country there would be difficult decisions.

Standing in front of his Downing Street office, Mr. Sunak paid tribute to Liz Truss, whose economic programme roiled the markets, saying the mistakes she made were not "born of ill will or bad intentions".

He also took aim at another predecessor, Boris Johnson, by saying the mandate the Conservatives were handed at the 2019 election won by the former Prime Minister was not the property of one individual, and he would be guided by its promises.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

"I want to pay tribute to my predecessor Liz Truss... Some mistakes were made. Not born of ill will or bad intentions. Quite the opposite in fact. But mistakes nonetheless," he said.

"And I have been elected as leader of my party and your Prime Minister, in part to fix them. And that work begins immediately. I will place economic stability and confidence at the heart of this government's agenda. This will mean difficult decisions to come."

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Appealing to a pubic facing rising energy and food prices, Mr. Sunak, one of the wealthiest lawmakers in Parliament, said he fully appreciated how hard things were for many.

"All I can say is that I am not daunted. I know the high office I have accepted and I hope to live up to its demands," he said.

"So I stand here before you ready to lead our country into the future. To put your needs above politics, to reach out and build a government that represents the very best traditions of my party. Together we can achieve incredible things."

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
United Kingdom

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app