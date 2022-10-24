India

Look forward to working together closely on global issues, implementing Roadmap 2030, says PM Modi on Sunak's elevation

A file photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. | Photo Credit: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated British Prime Minister-elect Rishi Sunak and said he looked forward to working closely together on global issues and implementing the Roadmap 2030 for bilateral relations.

PM Modi tweeted, "Warmest congratulations @RishiSunak! As you become [the] U.K. PM, I look forward to working closely together on global issues and implementing Roadmap 2030. Special Diwali wishes to the 'living bridge' of U.K. Indians, as we transform our historic ties into a modern partnership."

The Roadmap 2030 for India-U.K. future relations was launched last year.

Mr. Sunak will make history as Britain's first Indian-origin prime minister after being elected unopposed as the new leader of the governing Conservative Party on Diwali as Ms. Penny Mordaunt withdrew from the race.

This means the 42-year-old former chancellor, a devout Hindu, is poised to walk through the door of 10 Downing Street in London after an audience with King Charles III in Buckingham Palace, which is likely to be on Tuesday.


