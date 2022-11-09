Police detain man after eggs thrown at King Charles III

Video footage showed several eggs in motion and smashed on the ground

AP LONDON:
November 09, 2022 18:06 IST

Police detain a protester after he appeared to throw eggs at Britain’s King Charles III and the Queen Consort as they arrived for a ceremony at Micklegate Bar, where the Sovereign is traditionally welcomed to the city, in York, England, on November 9, 2022. | Photo Credit: AP

British police say a man was detained Wednesday after appearing to throw eggs at King Charles III and Camilla, the Queen Consort, as they walked in the northern England city of York.

The incident happened as the monarch and his wife were entering York through Micklegate Bar, a medieval gateway where monarchs are traditionally welcomed to the city.

A broken egg is seen on the street after it was thrown at Britain’s King Charles III and the Queen Consort as they arrived for a ceremony at Micklegate Bar, where the Sovereign is traditionally welcomed to the city, in York, England, on November 9, 2022. | Photo Credit: AP

Video footage showed several eggs in motion and smashed on the ground. None appeared to hit the royal couple.

Several police officers could be seen grappling with a man at a crowd barrier. Britain’s PA news agency reported that he shouted “this country was built on the blood of slaves” as he was being detained.

Charles and Camilla also are due to visit the city’s cathedral, York Minster, and unveil a statue of Queen Elizabeth II, who died in September.

