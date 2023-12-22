Pakistan's top court grants bail to ex-PM Imran Khan in cipher case

December 22, 2023 02:39 pm | Updated 03:34 pm IST - KARACHI

Pakistan's Supreme Court on Friday granted bail to former Prime Minister Imran Khan and one of his aides in a case related to an alleged leak of State secrets, his lawyer said.

It was not immediately clear if Mr. Khan would be released from jail as he has multiple arrest warrants issued against him in several other cases, said Salman Safdar, one of Mr. Khan's lawyers.

Also read | Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan charged in cipher case

Mr. Khan, a former cricket star, has been in jail since August after his conviction on corruption charges in a separate case.

ADVERTISEMENT

He has pleaded not guilty to charges of leaking State secrets. The charges are related to a classified cable sent to Islamabad by Pakistan's Ambassador in Washington last year, which Khan is accused of making public.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related stories Imran Khan to contest general elections from at least three constituencies, says his party