May 03, 2023 01:19 pm | Updated 01:19 pm IST - Gaza City (Palestinian Territories)

One Palestinian was killed and five wounded in Israeli air strikes on Gaza before dawn on May 3, the territory's Health Ministry said.

The Ministry said the man was 58 and was killed in an air strike north of Gaza City. The Israeli strikes came shortly before Palestinian militant group Islamic Jihad announced a truce had been reached after militants fired dozens of rockets at Israel following the death of a hunger striker in Israeli custody.

