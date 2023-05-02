HamberMenu
Israeli attack puts Syria's Aleppo airport out of service, one soldier killed

Syrian air defenses intercepted the Israeli missiles on the vicinity of Aleppo and shot down a number of them

May 02, 2023 06:22 am | Updated 06:22 am IST - CAIRO

Reuters
File photo of Aleppo International Airport in Syria.

File photo of Aleppo International Airport in Syria. | Photo Credit: AFP

An Israeli attack late on May 1 killed one soldier, wounded 7 others including two civilians and put Aleppo International Airport out of service, Syrian state media reported early on Tuesday citing a military source.

Syrian air defenses intercepted the Israeli missiles on the vicinity of Aleppo and shot down a number of them, Syrian state media said earlier on Monday.

Israel carried out the missile attack at 23:35 p.m. southeast of Aleppo, targeting the airport and some sites in the vicinity of the Syrian city and causing some material damage, the source was quoted as saying.

Israel has for years been carrying out attacks against what it has described as Iran-linked targets in Syria, where Tehran's influence has grown since it began supporting President Bashar al-Assad in the civil war that started in 2011.

