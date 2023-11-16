ADVERTISEMENT

Joe Biden, Xi Jinping hold first talks in a year

November 16, 2023 02:00 am | Updated 02:00 am IST - Woodside

Global conflicts, fentanyl and stable ties top their agenda

AP

President Joe Biden greets China’s President President Xi Jinping at the Filoli Estate in Woodside, Calif., Wednesday, Nov, 15, 2023, on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperative conference. | Photo Credit: AP

U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping opened their first face-to-face meeting in more than a year on Wednesday, November 15, 2023, with a solid handshake ahead of talks with far-reaching implications for a world grappling with economic cross currents, wars in the Middle East and Europe, tensions in Taiwan and more.

The two leaders, meeting at a bucolic country estate outside San Francisco, are looking to get communication back on track after a tumultuous year and to show the world that while they are global economic competitors, they're not locked in a winner-take-all faceoff.

Mr. Biden arrived first and awaited Mr. Xi, who got out of a black car and tookMr. Biden's hand before the two leaders walked a red carpet through the estate's grand entrance with a China flag on one side and a US flag on the other. Five Marines stood in formation.

Since they last met, already fraught ties have been further strained by the US downing of a Chinese spy balloon that had traversed the continental US and by differences on the self-ruled island of Taiwan, China's hacking of a Biden official's emails and other incidents.

