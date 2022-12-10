'It hurts my soul': Brazil's Bolsonaro ends post-election silence

December 10, 2022 10:31 pm | Updated 10:31 pm IST - BRASILIA

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said he had kept silent for almost 40 days, adding, "it hurts my soul."

Reuters

Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro. File. | Photo Credit: AP

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro broke his silence on December 9 for the first time since his election defeat on Oct. 30 and spoke to supporters calling for a military coup to stop leftist President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva taking office.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Bolsonaro said he had kept silent for almost 40 days, adding, "it hurts my soul."

"Who decides where I go are you. Who decides which way the armed forces go are you," Mr. Bolsonaro told his supporters at the gates of the presidential residence.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

In his ambiguous comments, Mr. Bolsonaro did not endorse their call for a military intervention, but said the armed forces would respect Brazil's Constitution.

He has not recognized Mr. Lula's victory in the October elections and his silence encouraged supporters to continue demonstrations outside army bases.

Mr. Lula's narrow victory over Mr. Bolsonaro will be certified by Brazil's national electoral authority on Monday.

Mr. Bolsonaro told his supporters that the armed forces were Brazil's bulwark to prevent socialism in the country, adding that "nothing is lost" and their cause would prevail one day.

"The Armed Forces are united. They owe loyalty to our people and respect to the constitution, and they are responsible for our freedom", he said.

"Unlike other people, we are going to win," he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Brazil

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US