Israel denies involvement in Gaza hospital blast, says explosion caused by Palestinian rocket

October 18, 2023 01:49 am | Updated 01:49 am IST - Khan Younis (Gaza Strip)

The Israeli military says it had no involvement in an explosion that killed hundreds of people at a Gaza City hospital and that the blast was caused by a misfired Palestinian rocket.

Follow Israel-Hamas war, day 11 LIVE updates

The Hamas-run Health Ministry in Gaza says an Israeli airstrike caused the blast, and that it killed some 500 people, many of whom had sought shelter from an ongoing Israeli offensive.

The Israeli military, however, said Palestinian militants had fired a barrage of rockets near the hospital at the time.

