Explained | Why are migrants crossing the U.S.-Mexico border in record numbers?

January 08, 2023 04:57 pm | Updated 04:57 pm IST

What is happening at the U.S.-Mexico border now and why are there record numbers of crossings?

Reuters

Santiago, an 8-year-old migrant boy from Colombia who is traveling with his family and seeking asylum in the United States, carries a Spider-Man doll as he tries to cross a barbed wire that was placed by the Texas National Guard on the border between the United States and Mexico with the purpose of reinforcing border security and inhibiting the crossing of migrants into the United States, seen from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico January 7, 2023.

U.S. President Joe Biden is visiting the U.S.-Mexico border for the first time since he took office in January 2021 on Sunday, ahead of a visit to Mexico and after announcing new measures to reduce border crossings.

Who is trying to enter the United States at the border?

U.S. Border Patrol made more than 2.2 million arrests at the U.S.-Mexico in the 2022 fiscal year, which ended last September, the most ever recorded.

But many of those were individual migrants who tried to cross multiple times after being caught and rapidly expelled back to Mexico under a COVID-era order known as Title 42.

Julio Marquez and Yalimar Chirinos, migrants from Venezuela, display signs near the border between the United States and Mexico, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, on January 7, 2023. The sign reads "Hello friends, we are from Venezuela, support us with what comes out from your heart".

The policy was implemented in March 2020 under Republican former President Donald Trump, an immigration hardliner. Biden, a Democrat, tried to end the Title 42 order, which health officials said was no longer needed, but the termination was blocked in court.

Before last year, Mexico had generally only been accepting expulsions of its own citizens along with migrants from the Central American countries of Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador. The number of Venezuelans crossing the border plummeted after Mexico agreed to accept expulsions of Venezuelan migrants last October.

Biden announced on Thursday that Cubans, Haitians, and Nicaraguans - who have also been arriving in larger numbers - will now also be expelled under Title 42.

Venezuelan migrants, expelled from the U.S., and sent back to Mexico under Title 42, walk outside of the National Institute of Migration (INM) building in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico January 6, 2023.

Also Read | Fallout of policy failure: On the U.S. migrant tragedy

Why are people crossing?

Before Title 42, migrants had been allowed to approach a U.S. port of entry and tell border officials they feared returning to their home country, which sets in motion the asylum process.

Migrants looking for protection must prove they have been persecuted, or fear they will be, on the basis of their race, religion, nationality, political opinion or membership in a particular social group to a U.S. asylum officer or in U.S. immigration court.

Migrants queue near the border fence, after crossing the Rio Bravo river, to request asylum in El Paso, Texas, U.S., as seen from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico January 5, 2023.

Migrants who have arrived on U.S. soil are eligible to ask for asylum, even if they cross the border illegally and turn themselves into border agents, but winning a case is a long and complicated process that can take years due to backlogs.

Data | Unaccompanied minors apprehended at the US-Mexico border climb to a ten-year high in 2020

The Biden administration has said it wants to surge resources to process more claims quicker but faces budgetary and other constraints.

The administration in its announcement Thursday also said it would expand its use of an app called CBP One that allows asylum seekers to enter their information as a pre-screening step to be given an appointment at a U.S. port.

What happens to people after they cross?

Migrants who cannot be expelled under Title 42 are processed under an immigration statute known as Title 8 and can be detained or released into the United States while their immigration cases are pending.

Asylum seekers are eligible to apply for work permits as long as they attend court hearings and other immigration check ins. Some are obligated to comply with electronic monitoring, like ankle bracelets. If they miss their hearings or lose their cases they are at risk of deportation.

Venezuelan Moises Carillo, 31, covers himself with a blanket outside the Mision Guerreros de Jehova Christian church in Ciudad Juarez, Chihuahua state, Mexico, on December 28, 2022. The US government's two-year-old policy of invoking Covid-19 precautions to turn away hundreds of thousands of migrants at the Mexican border will remain in place for now, the Supreme Court ruled Tuesday. The decision to uphold the controversial rule known as Title 42 stemmed from a looming political crisis for President Joe Biden, as thousands waited at the southern border in expectation the policy was about to end.

The Republican governors of Texas and Arizona last year bused thousands of migrants from the border to northern cities like New York and Washington, D.C., which they say eases the pressure in border communities and sends a political message to Biden and Democrats. The city of El Paso also ran its own busing campaign, but has stopped.

Why can’t more people enter legally in the United States?

As part of Biden's announcement on Thursday, the administration said it would admit up to 30,000 migrants by air from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua and Venezuela each month under a new temporary "humanitarian parole" program if they have a U.S. sponsor.

There are a number of ways to enter the United States legally as an immigrant, including being sponsored by a U.S. citizen or company, or to perform a particular job or to study. But obtaining a visa can be a long, expensive process that is not always accessible to the most vulnerable people.

National Guard agents monitor the banks of the Rio Grande on the border between El Paso, Texas state, United States, and Ciudad Juarez, Chihuahua state, Mexico, on December 28, 2022.

The Biden administration also set a goal of resettling 125,000 refugees in 2022 who apply from abroad after Trump dramatically slashed admissions during his term. But delays from the COVID-pandemic have contributed to the U.S. falling way behind on that goal.

When Biden took office in 2021, he said he wanted Congress to pass comprehensive immigration reform. Such efforts to fix what many believe is a broken immigration system has been a long-standing goal of multiple administrations, but lawmakers have failed to come to any kind of consensus in recent years.

