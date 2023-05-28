EgyptAir flight from Cairo blows tire during landing in Saudi Arabia

May 28, 2023 03:54 pm | Updated 03:54 pm IST - CAIRO

An EgyptAir jetliner blew out a tire but made a safe landing at its destination early Sunday in Saudi Arabia, Egypt’s national carrier said. No causalities were reported.

Flight MS643 took off from Cairo international airport early on May 28 and one of its tires burst during landing at King Abdulaziz International Airport in the Saudi coastal city of Jeddah, EgyptAir said in a statement.

Also Read | South Korean passenger plane flies with open door, lands safely

The Boeing 738 made a safe landing on the runway and all passengers have disembarked the airplane with no injuries reported, the statement said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The airline didn’t elaborate on what caused the problem, and said an examination and maintenance of the plane were underway.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.