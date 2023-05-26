HamberMenu
South Korean passenger plane flies with open door, lands safely

Asiana Airlines and government officials say a passenger opened a door on a flight that later landed safely at a South Korean airport

May 26, 2023 12:50 pm | Updated 12:50 pm IST - SEOUL

AP
An Asiana Airlines plane is parked as one of the plane’s doors suddenly opened at Daegu International Airport in Daegu, South Korea, Friday, May 26, 2023. A passenger opened a door on an Asiana Airlines flight that later landed safely at a South Korean airport Friday, airline and government officials said.

An Asiana Airlines plane is parked as one of the plane’s doors suddenly opened at Daegu International Airport in Daegu, South Korea, Friday, May 26, 2023. A passenger opened a door on an Asiana Airlines flight that later landed safely at a South Korean airport Friday, airline and government officials said. | Photo Credit: AP

A passenger opened a door on an Asiana Airlines flight that later landed safely at a South Korean airport on May 26, airline and government officials said.

Some people on board tried to stop the person from opening the door but it was eventually opened partially, the Transport Ministry said.

The plane with 194 people was heading to the southeastern city of Daegu from the southern island of Jeju. The flight is normally about an hour, and how long the door was open wasn't immediately disclosed.

Police detained the unidentified person who opened the door, the airline said. Their motive wasn't immediately known.

The passengers included teenage athletes who plan to attend track and field competitions in Ulsan, another southeastern city.

The incident terrified some passengers but no one was injured, though some passengers were assessed at a hospital, Asiana and Transport Ministry officials said.

