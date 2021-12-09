Controversial ex-Navy chief is Gotabaya’s pick as Governor

Wasantha Karannagoda sworn in as North Western Province Govenor by Gotabaya Rajapaksa (left).

COLOMBO

09 December 2021 22:28 IST

He has been accused of abduction, murder conspiracy

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa on Thursday appointed a former Navy chief, previously accused of abduction and conspiracy to murder, as Governor to the North Western Province, delivering what victims’ families called “yet another blow” to their 12 year-long fight for justice.

Wasantha Karannagoda rendered “a great service to the Motherland during the humanitarian operation as the Commander of the Navy,” a statement from the President’s office said, of the man named 14th suspect in a gruesome case now commonly referred to as “Navy 11” case.

This is Mr. Rajapaksa’s second controversial appointment in recent months. In October, he chose a reactionary Buddhist monk Galagodaatte Gnanasara, earlier convicted for contempt of court, and accused of inciting violence against Muslims, to chair a panel on key legal reforms.

Advertising

Advertising

In the years 2008 and 2009, 11 youth — most of them in their late teens and coming from Sinhala, Tamil, and Muslim families — went missing across in different suburbs around Colombo.

With witness accounts and the body of evidence pointing to the apparent involvement of a team of naval officers, the Attorney General’s Department, in November 2019, indicted over a dozen high-ranking naval officers on charges of abducting and conspiring to murder the 11 young men.

The list of suspects, of high-ranking naval officers, included Mr. Karannagoda, who was Navy Commander at the time of the abductions.

Activists and lawyers consider the case “emblematic” of the alleged criminal conduct of military during civil war years. It also drew notice for the rare progress made by way of evidence gathering and prosecution in court.

However, in a puzzling U-turn this August, the AG’s Department said it had decided not to proceed with the charges against the admiral.

False hopes

After giving families some reason for hope by serving indictments — on 667 charges — in the high-profile case, the AG’s decision to spare one suspect alone of the grave charges drew wide attention.

Including from the UN Human Rights Chief Michelle Bachelet, who expressed concern over developments in judicial proceedings “in a number of emblematic human rights cases” in Sri Lanka.

From the families’ perspective, the AG’s decision delivered “a severe blow” to the case. They challenged it at Sri Lanka’s Court of Appeal, which subsequently dismissed their petition on grounds that the AG’s department had the discretion to drop charges against a suspect.

Even as hearings on the original case are set to continue – the charges against the other 13 officers remain and the admiral is yet to be acquitted – victims’ families are appalled at Thursday’s appointment.

‘Completely unfair’

“This is completely unfair,” said Jenifer Weerasinghe, mother of Mohammed Dilan Jamaldeen, one of the 11 disappeared youth. “The admiral was the navy commander when my son was abducted. He certainly knows what happened to him and the others. That is why he was named a suspect. How could they give him a post like this?” she asked, terming the development “another huge blow”.

The President’s appointment of the admiral as Governor also adds to the list of military men given civilian positions in recent years.

Since 2020, Mr. Rajapaksa has appointed at least 28 serving or former military and intelligence personnel to key administrative posts, the UN Human Rights Chief Bachelet noted in a report early this year.

Mr. Karannagoda’s appointment is “a double whammy”, according to human rights lawyer Bhavani Fonseka from the Colomb-based NGO Centre for Policy Alternatives. “It further entrenches impunity and militarisation,” she said.