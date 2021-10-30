Galagodaaththe Gnanasara | The divisive monk

The controversial figure will lead a presidential panel in Sri Lanka

Even the most charitable account of Sri Lanka’s civil war cannot term the “peace” that followed its bloody, May 2009 end anything but tentative. The ethnic conflict between the majority Sinhalese and minority Tamils remains unresolved. The period has also witnessed a spike in violence directed at the Muslim community.

News of every such attack in recent years has invariably come alongside an influential religious figure making emphatic claims about the country belonging first and foremost to Sinhala Buddhists. Galagodaaththe Gnanasara ‘Thero’ [as Buddhist priests in Sri Lanka are respectfully referred to], 46, is arguably Sri Lanka’s most controversial monk, whom President Gotabaya Rajapaksa recently appointed as chairman of a 13-member task force to evolve proposals for the government’s ‘One Country, One Law’ endeavour.

The saffron-robed monk, who hails from the southern Galle district and entered priesthood as a child, came to prominence in 2012 when he founded the Bodu Bala Sena (BBS, or Buddhist Power Force) with a fellow priest. The stated vision of the organisation, which Gnanasara Thero describes as a “national movement”, is to protect Buddhism for future generations.

Within the next year the ethno-religious organisation unveiled the rather divisive terms of its activism. In January 2013, the BBS, led by its General Secretary Gnanasara Thero, campaigned aggressively against the halal certification of meat, that attests food items as being compliant with Islamic conventions, therefore allowing Muslims to consume it both domestically and in the export market.

The following month, the BBS held a rally in a Colombo suburb, calling upon on supporters to become a Sinhala civilian police force against Muslim extremism. “This is a Sinhala country; there is a global principle that minorities must reside in a country in a manner that does not threaten the majority race and identity,” Gnanasara Thero said at the rally.

Violent mob

In March that year, images of a violent mob led by Buddhist monks pelting a Muslim-owned store with stones, and setting fire to another took the country by shock. It was the surest sign at the time, of the fragility of Sri Lanka’s post-war “peace”, under persisting threat with majoritarian Sinhala Buddhist forces that had now found a new target.

The monk repeatedly made news thereafter, like in June 2014 when he referred to Muslims in derogatory terms at a rally in the southern Aluthgama town. “This country still has a Sinhala police. A Sinhala army. If a single Sinhalese is touched, that will be the end of them all,” he warned. The ensuing violence claimed at least four lives and injured dozens. The same year, the monk signed a pact with Myanmar’s Buddhist monk Ashin Wirathu of the extremist 969 movement. Gnanasara Thero was also present at the central Digana town ahead of a series of targeted attacks on Muslim homes and Muslim-owned shops in early 2018.

While probing Sri Lanka’s Easter Sunday terror bombings of April 2019, investigators pointed to the Aluthgama and Digana violence as possible triggers for some Muslim youth to radicalise and be drawn to the suicidal terror network. In fact, a Presidential Commission of Inquiry appointed to investigate the serial bomb attacks even recommended that Gnanasara Thero be charged for for “inciting racial tensions” in Aluthgama.

But he has been to prison. In August 2018, Sri Lanka’s Court of Appeal gave him a six-year jail sentence, convicting him for contempt of court. Except, President Maithripala Sirisena pardoned him when he had served barely nine months. Gnanasara tried entering Parliament twice — in 2004, and 2020 — but was unsuccessful. He, nevertheless, chairs a crucial task force on legal reforms in the country.