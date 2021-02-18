Tamilisai Soundararajan sworn in as Puducherry Lt. Governor

Puducherry

18 February 2021 11:41 IST

Ms. Soundararajan is the fifth woman to hold the post of Lt. Governor of Puducherry.

Tamilisai Soundararajan was sworn in as the Lt Governor of the Union Territory on Thursday.

Chief Justice of Madras High Court Sanjib Banerjee administered the oath and office to Ms Soundararajan at the lawns of Raj Nivas around 9.10 a. m

After swearing-in, the Lt Governor took a guard of honour given by the territorial police.

Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy, his cabinet colleagues, legislators, Opposition leader and AINRC chief N. Rangasamy, AIADMK legislators, DMK legislators, three nominated members belonging to BJP and senior officials attended the swearing-in ceremony.

Meanwhile, Kiran Bedi, who was removed from the post of the Lt Governor on Tuesday night, is staying at Raj Nivas. She had sought two days to vacate the place.