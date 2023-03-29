Puducherry Assembly | CM admits to hurdles faced by government, says functioning of bureaucracy needs an overhaul

March 29, 2023 02:34 pm | Updated 02:36 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The government is facing administrative hurdles due to the conduct of certain bureaucrats in the Union Territory, Chief Minister N. Rangasamy said in the Assembly on Wednesday.

“The former Chief Secretary adopted a system, and the present CS too, follows this pattern. Several MLAs spoke in the Assembly about the delays in clearing files due to the functioning of bureaucrats. I welcome the concerns expressed by the members. Certain decisions cannot be taken suddenly but I can assure [you] that the concerns expressed by the legislators on the conduct of officials will be taken into account by the government, “ the Chief Minister said during question hour.

Legislators, especially those from ruling AINRC, the opposition DMK and Independents backing the AINRC in the National Democratic Alliance, have been pressing for a ruling from the Chair directing the Chief Secretary and IAS officers, not to delay files forwarded by the Cabinet. On Tuesday, AINRC member A. K D. Arumugham said files forwarded by the Chief Minister and Ministers to the Chief Secretary were returned, and delayed. The delay in clearing files hampers implementation of government programmes, he had said.

On Wednesday, Independent legislator supporting AINRC, Nehru alias Kuppusamy raised the issue of “non-cooperation” of senior officials with the elected government. He was supported by AINRC member K.S.P Ramesh. As the members raised their tempo, the Chief Minister said he was in agreement with the concerns of the MLAs. “We will take the views of all members as there is a need to overhaul the functioning of the bureaucracy,” he said.

Mr Ramesh was heard shouting “CS and Secretaries go back to Delhi.” Speaker R. Selvam intervened to normalise the situation by shifting to other business of the House.