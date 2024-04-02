Drama controversy | Pondicherry University asks HoD of Performing Arts to step down

April 02, 2024 10:56 am | Updated 10:56 am IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Pondicherry University has asked its Head of the Department of Performing Arts to step down, following the controversy surrounding a play staged by students at the annual cultural festival, Ezhini 2k24, on campus last week.

Following outrage on social media over the play allegedly hurting Hindu sentiments, the territorial police had registered a case on charges of “outraging religious sentiments.” The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), an affiliate organisation of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), had staged a protest on the campus alleging that the characters of the epic Ramayana, had been depicted in an objectionable manner in a play titled Somayanam, staged on the campus on March 29, 2024.

According to sources, the University’s Assistant Registrar D. Nandagopal had told the student complainants that the University had constituted a high-level committee to investigate the matter and submit a report within three to four days.

“Pending the Committee report, the Head of the Department has been asked to step down immediately. We have called for an explanation from all faculty members of the Department of Performing Arts,” he said in a written communication to the complainant on April 1.

The communication said the University was committed to providing a peaceful and harmonious ambience on campus and would not tolerate any act hurting religious sentiments on its campus.

‘Play was not intended to hurt sentiments’

Meanwhile, students who were part of the play have denied any motive or attempt to hurt religious sentiments. “The play is not intended to hurt any religious beliefs. Hailing from different social and cultural backgrounds ourselves, we respect the beliefs of everyone equally. If all we hurt anyone’s religious sentiments, we apologize for it,” a statement issued by the students of the Performing Arts Department and students in solidarity with Team Somayanam, said.

The play, the statement said, was performed in Therukoothu (street play) style and depicted patriarchal values imposed upon women. The play displayed the ancient ideas of chastity for women, which are still relevant in today’s society, and sought to overturn those ideals from their roots, it added. The statement said a woman’s chastity is held up as the symbol of her virtue, and if that is true, why isn’t the same scale applied to men too? “This is everything the play talked about-- the long lurking patriarchy which has been leeching our societies for centuries,” the statement said.

The characters of the play were completely fictional and any similarities or likenesses with characters living or dead was “purely coincidental,” as was announced as a disclaimer in the play, on stage. The play was “thoroughly enjoyed” by the audience and received an “overwhelming positive response,” the statement said.

‘ABVP giving religious colour to play without context’

Accusing the ABVP of giving religious colour to the content of the play, the statement said the organisation posted clips of the play without proper context to make it fit their propaganda about the play.

“We regret the usage of our play for political propaganda by ABVP. The students are disturbed but will continue to do theatre in its fullest form, despite attempts to hamper it. We will exercise our right to freedom of which the Constitution entitles us to,” it said.

