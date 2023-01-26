ADVERTISEMENT

Awareness programme on Mastitis in cattle held

January 26, 2023 01:09 am | Updated 01:09 am IST - PUDUCHERRY

The programme, held in collaboration with District Rural Development Agency, was aimed at creating awareness among dairy farmers on the need for early detection of Mastitis in high-yielding cattle.

The Hindu Bureau

The Department of Veterinary Medicine of Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Veterinary Education and Research (RIVER) organised a two-day training programme on early detection of Mastitis, an infectious disease in dairy cattle.

The programme, held in collaboration with District Rural Development Agency, was aimed at creating awareness among dairy farmers on the need for early detection of Mastitis in high-yielding cattle. A large number of self help group members who are involved in dairy farming participated in the two-day event, a release from RIVER said.

The participants were given a kit for early detection of the disease by testing milk samples of the infected animal. Veterinarians also held a demonstration to educate the farmers on using the potable mastitis detection kit. The disease could be detected early by testing the milk. Mastitis is a common disease in milch animals that affect farm productivity.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Secretary cum chairman of DRDA A. Nedunchezhiyan, State Mission Director cum Project Director, DRDA Rishita Gupta, Dean, RIVER V. Sejian and Professor and Head of Department of Veterinary Medicine P. Vijayalakshmi were among those attended the training programme, the release said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US