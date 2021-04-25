Vivek Bendre, The Hindu's photographer, passes away

Vivek Bendre, The Hindu’s senior Mumbai-based photojournalist

MUMBAI

25 April 2021 09:43 IST

The senior Mumbai-based photojournalist, who has been with The Hindu since 1995, lost his battle against the coronavirus on Sunday morning.

Vivek Bendre, The Hindu’s senior Mumbai-based photojournalist, lost his battle against the coronavirus on Sunday morning. He was 59 and is survived by his wife.

Mr. Bendre had been working with the bureau of The Hindu since 1995 and was among the senior-most members of the newspaper’s Mumbai team. He was also one of the most experienced and well-known photojournalists here with cricket being his forte.

Mr. Bendre was admitted to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s Bandra Kurla Complex jumbo COVID-19 centre since April 17 after his oxygen levels dropped. He was kept on oxygen supply since then, but continued to face difficulties in breathing. He was later taken to an observation room from his ward on April 23.

Advertising

Advertising

Mr. Bendre was president of the Mumbai news photographers’ association and undertook a number of welfare measures for his colleagues on the field. A cheerful personality, Mr. Bendre was a hardworking photographer, with an eye for the “different” picture.

A gutsy photographer, Mr. Bendre was also injured while taking pictures for The Hindu during the Azad Maidan riots in 2012.